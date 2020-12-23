Colorado begins vaccinating prison workers as virus spreads

News

DENVER, Colo. (AP) - Colorado’s prison system has begun vaccinating its workers as the coronavirus continues to spread in its facilities.

A corrections spokesperson says that frontline health care workers are the focus of the vaccination effort that began Tuesday.

But other workers have also received shots whenever there is extra vaccine available to avoid waste.

They include those who guard prisoners who are hospitalized and those who transport inmates.

Brig. Gen. Scott Sherman of the Colorado National Guard says those administering shots are being told to have six people “in line” for every vial that’s opened because of the Pfizer vaccine’s short shelf life.