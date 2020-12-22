Skip to Content
News
By
Published 8:52 pm

Colorado Springs police searching for missing 83-year-old man

Untitled design (13)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for Mac Patrick Davis, 83, who they say is missing and endangered.

Deputies say he was last seen Tuesday at 1:45 p.m., leaving the area of Lake Avenue and Cheyenne Boulevard. He was driving a white 2009 Nissan Murano with Colorado license plate number 304-UOH.

He was last seen wearing a green plaid wool shirt, tan pants, and glasses. Davis has grey hair, brown eyes and is 6-feet-tall.

Authorities say Davis has dementia and needs his medications. If you see him, you're asked to call 9-1-1 or the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at (719)-520-7100

Colorado Springs / Local News

Shelby Filangi

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content