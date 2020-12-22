Colorado Springs police searching for missing 83-year-old man

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for Mac Patrick Davis, 83, who they say is missing and endangered.

Deputies say he was last seen Tuesday at 1:45 p.m., leaving the area of Lake Avenue and Cheyenne Boulevard. He was driving a white 2009 Nissan Murano with Colorado license plate number 304-UOH.

He was last seen wearing a green plaid wool shirt, tan pants, and glasses. Davis has grey hair, brown eyes and is 6-feet-tall.

Have you seen 83 year old Mac Davis?

If seen please call 719-390-5555. #BOLO pic.twitter.com/9DCoAFJbJk — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) December 23, 2020

Authorities say Davis has dementia and needs his medications. If you see him, you're asked to call 9-1-1 or the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at (719)-520-7100