Colorado arts relief grant offering $7.5 million in COVID-19 assistance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado is offering $7.5 million as part of a grant for individuals and businesses in the arts and entertainment community, which have been struggling this year due to COVID-19.

"It's been a difficult year. But, it's also been a year we've been able to pull together," Cory Arcarese said.

Arcarese is the lead consultant at the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center in Colorado Springs, which is working to get those in the arts community some much-needed funds.

"They get the training that they need, both for loans and grants, and get all the information put together so that they can apply."

At least $7.5 million in relief is being offered by the State to the arts and entertainment community. It's part of a larger COVID-19 relief bill passed by lawmakers earlier this month during the special session.

"To qualify for this particular grant, they have to demonstrate that they did have a loss between 2019 and 2020."

Under the Colorado Arts and Relief Grant, individuals are eligible for around $2,500 in assistance. For organizations, it's based on revenue losses in the last year.

"We work with them, with their financials, whether that be their tax returns or their profit and loss statements."

This includes independent artists, music venues, community theaters, galleries, and museums just to name a few.

"Many times, it's a huge impact because they might be one rent payment away from losing their space where they do business."

Consultants with the Business Development Center are offering their services free of charge to help submit applications ahead of the January 8th deadline.

"So, yes you might be frustrated. You might have been hit very hard. This is meant to help you continue."

Arts businesses planning to apply for this particular grant will be ineligible for other small business grants also available under the legislation.

To learn more, visit the Colorado Office of Economic Development's website.