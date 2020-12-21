3 Coloradans die in avalanches over the weekend

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says three Coloradans died in avalanches over the weekend.

Over the last week, officials have recorded 108 human-triggered avalanches. Ethan Greene, the director of the center, said the weak snow conditions may make this season especially dangerous for people on the mountains.

“More people die in avalanches in Colorado than any other state, and this year conditions are especially dangerous," Greene said. "This is not the landscape-changing event we saw in March of 2019, but it is the weakest snowpack we’ve seen since 2012."

Two of the fatalities happened in northwest Silverton on Saturday. Two backcountry skiers were caught and buried in an avalanche north of the San Juan area. The skiers were in an area locally known as the Battleship, just southeast of Ophir Pass.

The other fatality happened west of Crested Butte, where a skier was buried in the Gunnison area. The man was skiing solo on the northeast end of Anthracite Range in an area known as Friendly Finish.

As more snow is expected in the coming weeks, officials say avalanches could become even more dangerous. People should check the avalanche forecast before planning a day in the mountains.

"People need to recognize we have unusual conditions and their usual practices may not keep them out of harm’s way," Greene said.