Cancer survivor living without heat surprised with furnace and check

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Katherine Swancutt has lived without heat in her home for five years. She's a two-time breast cancer survivor, who only keeps warm with a space heater and blankets.



On Friday morning, the Furnace Guy Heating and Cooling in Colorado Springs surprised Swancutt with a $15,000 check and a brand-new furnace for her home, so she can finally have heat this holiday season.

For three weeks, the Furnace Guy took nominations for whom they would donate a free furnace and air purifying system, before deciding on Katherine.

Swancutt, born in Fowler, is the oldest daughter of 13 kids. Her family says she's consistently worked multiple jobs while taking care of her siblings in a one-bedroom house off of Cache la Poudre.

A cancer survivor, with two bad knees, the Colorado native is also insulin-dependent diabetic. Due to her wide-array of allergies, including aspirin, penicillin, and codeine, she can't take any pain medication and lives with chronic pain.