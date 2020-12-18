Baby girl in Texas dies after swallowing a battery

News

LUBBOCK, Texas. (KRDO) -- A baby girl in Lubbock, Texas, passed away on Thursday after she swallowed a battery last week.

The family of 17-month-old Reese Hamsmith gave the tragic update on the baby's GoFundMe page, which is now gathering funds to cover funeral expenses and medical costs.

Trista Hamsmith says her baby began feeling ill last week, but she didn't take Reese to the doctor until two days of the symptoms not going away. The mother says she noticed that their remote control was missing a small battery and feared Reese had swallowed it.

Upon further research, Trista says her daughter was showing symptoms of battery burns, which include vomiting, fever, abdominal pain and difficulty breathing or swallowing.

When the x-ray results for Reese came back, doctors said the battery had been lodged in the girl's throat for days. The battery had caused major damage to her throat, oesophagus and vocal cords.

Reese spent several days in pediatric intensive care units before passing away Thursday morning.

"It’s a heartbreak I will never be able to express," wrote Trista. "Our precious baby Reese died this morning and is no longer suffering. She is pain-free at home with our Savior. She is most likely bossing everyone around up there. Thank you for all of your countless prayers for Reese and our family."

The GoFundMe page had raised nearly $35,000 as of Friday afternoon.