Victim identified in fatal shooting at Pueblo hotel, suspect at large

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner had identified the victim of a fatal shooting near a hotel on Wednesday evening.

37-year-old David Robert Scott Tilley of Pueblo was pronounced dead at the scene in the 2000 block of North Hudson. He died from his gunshot wound, according to the coroner.

A search into Tilley's history shows that he was arrested in 2017 by the Pennington County Sheriff's Office in South Dakota. Deputies say he faced multiple charges of aggravated eluding law enforcement and impersonation to deceive law enforcement.

The suspect in Wednesday's shooting is still at large. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Medina at (719)-320-6006.