Pueblo County lifts its fire restrictions

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that it is lifting fire restrictions for the county.

Pueblo County had been in Stage 1 fire restrictions since March 25. The change means residents can now have outdoor fires for yard debris, agricultural needs and recreation.

Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor says he decided to life fire restrictions because the area is not experiencing a high number of human-caused fires, adverse fire weather conditions, and resources to fight fires are available.

“I want to thank the citizens of Pueblo County for their patience and diligence in obeying the fire restrictions,” said Sheriff Taylor. “Although the restrictions have been lifted, with dry conditions persisting in the region, I want to urge residents to remain cautious when using fire.”

Smokers are encouraged to still use caution and safely extinguish all smoking materials. Pueblo County residents are reminded to adhere to red flag warnings and report all controlled burns.