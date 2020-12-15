Deputies looking for at-risk man last seen in Cripple Creek

News

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says it is looking for an at-risk senior who was last seen in Cripple Creek on Monday morning.

Deputies say the missing person is 75-year-old Dennis Buschman, who has dementia and needs his medications. He was last seen around 11 a.m. on Monday.

Officials describe him as 5'10" tall and weighing 195 pounds. He has brown hair and brown/gray eyes, but no longer has the beard shown in the picture above. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid flannel, blue hat with a rocky mountain cancer label, jeans, and Skechers sneakers.

If seen, call 911 or contact EPCSO at 719-390-5555.