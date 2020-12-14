Gov. Polis welcomes first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine to Colorado

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado celebrated a historic milestone in its fight against COVID-19 Monday, as the state secured its first shipment of Pfizer vaccines.

A respiratory therapy healthcare worker was the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Fort Collins this afternoon. Governor Jared Polis pointed out the sacrifices he and so many others have made since the virus made its way to Colorado months ago.

"Can you imagine the precautions we take avoiding COVID? They're with the COVID patients day in, day out. Some of them have to live in separate rooms from the rest of their families," Polis said. "We still have a long way to go, but this is so exciting to see a highly effective vaccine going into the arms and protecting Coloradans."

By the end of winter, the state expects to vaccinate all healthcare workers, first responders, and people living in elderly care facilities with more than 100,000 vaccines.

People over 65 or with an underlying condition can expect their vaccines this spring, and everyone else will likely wait until the summer.

While this first shipment of vaccines is surely a milestone for Colorado, Governor Polis is reminding everyone the battle is not quite over yet.

"It just shows we need to redouble our efforts to wear a mask, avoid social interactions with others, keep a distance during what we now know is going to be the final few months of this global pandemic," Governor Polis explained.

The governor is asking distribution sites to administer this batch of vaccines within the next two days, so the state can receive more shipments as soon as possible.