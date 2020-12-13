Chabad Jewish Center celebrates Chanukah with Menorah car parade across Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Chabad Jewish Center of Colorado Springs celebrated the fourth night of Chanukah with a car parade Sunday.

Spirits were high, as members of the Jewish center secured magnetic Menorahs to the roofs of around a dozen cars.

Rabbi Moshe Liberow told KRDO he was pleasantly surprised by the showing.

"We've had car parades in the past for several years, but nothing of this magnitude. There's definitely a great excitement for Chanukah," he said. "People feel this is a special time, and the message that Chanukah represents is not just an ancient message, but it's relevant and practical today as we realize that a little bit of light can dispel much darkness."

Rabbi Liberow said, with all of the hardships people are going through this year, the reminder is even more necessary that we can work together and overcome -- just as he says the Jewish people did by driving the Syrians out of Jerusalem and rededicating the Second Temple.

"People need a message of hope, a message of encouragement, a message that every person is a sparkle of light in this world and makes a huge difference -- makes the world brighter," Rabbi Liberow explained.

The car parade started at the Chabad Jewish Center around 3:00 p.m., circled around the city with a police escort, and ended back at the center for a celebration inside.

"We'd like to wish everybody, the entire community, a wonderful, happy and inspirational Chanukah," Rabbi Liberow said.

Rabbi Liberow told KRDO this is officially an annual event. He hopes to keep growing the car parade each year.