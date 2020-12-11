Pueblo loses two leading community members to COVID-19

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two prominent community leaders in Pueblo lost their lives to COVID-19. On Thursday, Dr. Atul Vahil and Rita Martinez passed away after contracting the virus.

Pueblo Mayor Gradisar expressed his condolences regarding their deaths.

"Yesterday, we lost Dr. Atul Vahil and Rita J. Martinez, two citizens who made their mark on Pueblo in different ways. Rita J. Martinez was a relentless fighter for social justice and equity in Pueblo. Dr. Vahil had a successful medical practice and while I can’t say I enjoyed the procedures he performed on me, I always enjoyed his sense of humor and our interactions. COVID-19 took both Puebloans too early and we will miss them. We grieve with their families for their loss and with all of the families who have lost loved ones to this pandemic." said Gradisar.

Dr. Vahil practiced Pueblo Endoscopy Suits, Parkview Medical Center, St. Mary Corwin and he founded Digestive Diseases Specialists in 2011

Rita J. Martinez was a known activist in Pueblo, she told KRDO in February that she had been a Columbus Day protest organizer since 1992. She also worked with Pueblo's indigenous communities.