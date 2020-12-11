Local med spa giving away free facials in exchange for toys

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Local medical spa, Springs Body Sculpting, is giving away free custom facials in exchange for toys.

In return for the free facials, the medspa is asking that the toy donations be of at least a $20 value and unwrapped. Toys will be donated on Christmas day.

With the increasing impact of COVID-19, the medspa is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, including increased the cleaning and sanitation of the offices, and added additional alcohol-based sanitizing stations.

KRDO is gathering additional details on the giveaway and where the toys will be donated. This article will be updated throughout the day.