Colorado Springs dental office puts on synchronized musical light show

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Northgate Dental, off Middle Creek Parkway, is hosting a synchronized musical light show.

Doctor Joshua Carter, a general dentist at Northgate Dental, told KRDO this is the second year the "Light Up Christmas' show is being put on.

"My kids talked me into it last year and each year we plan to enhance the show," said Dr. Carter. "Last year we had 12 channels of devices. This year we've added 4 additional channels including RGB arches and over 400 RGB pixels on our building."

Jonathan Owen & Josh Owen at Tier One Creative

The light show runs every night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. until New Years Day, at 1016 Middle Creek Parkway in Colorado Springs.

The parking lot offers enough spaces to ensure viewers can stay socially distant, and an overflow parking lot next door offers even more spaces.