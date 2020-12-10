What to know about the COVID-19 vaccine: Shipping, storage, and side effects

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — The first shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Colorado at one of nine cold-temperature hubs.

There’s one located in Pueblo County, but its exact location will be kept a secret.

"Local law enforcement will know where they are and will also help with security on that,” said Scott Sherman, Brigadier General for the Colorado National Guard.

Parkview Medical Center says from the hub, about 1,000 vaccines are slated to stay in Pueblo County. The rest will be dispersed to other providers.

“We will use a combination of National Guard personnel and medical couriers to actually distribute them down to the local level,” Sherman said.



A researcher at CU Boulder confirms the State’s plan to vaccinate frontline healthcare workers first and senior citizens second is backed up by science.



"Prioritizing those adults 65 and older in phase two is going to be a very effective way of reducing mortality, more than alternative approaches,” said Daniel Larremore, a computational biologist at the BioFrontiers Institute.

Their research also suggests that people who have already had COVID-19 should let others who haven’t get vaccinated first.

As for the possible side effects, a doctor leading our local Moderna vaccine trials at the Lynn Institute offers some insight.

"This vaccine definitely stimulates the immune system,” Dr. Ripley Hollister said. “People a lot of times don't realize that when we stimulate the immune system, it doesn't feel good."

Ripley says soreness at the injection site, body aches, a low-grade fever, and fatigue are all common side effects.

KRDO is working to find out from the state of Colorado how many vaccines will go to Colorado’s other counties initially.