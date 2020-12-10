COVID-19 vaccine potential side effects

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the state prepares for the arrival of its first coronavirus vaccine shipments, questions remain regarding potential side effects for patients.

In a news conference Wednesday, Governor Jared Polis said Colorado is anticipating 46,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 96,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine one week later.

Dr. Ripley Hollister is leading the Moderna vaccine clinical trials at the Lynn Institute in Colorado Springs.

"It's pretty easy to tell when someone is getting the active drug," Dr. Hollister said.

Of the 270 participants, Dr. Hollister said half receive the vaccine, while the other half receive a placebo.

"We saw a lot of patients had some injection site pain, some redness at injection the injection site for a small amount of time. Maybe a day or so." Hollister said, "Some aches and pains in their muscles and joints. They would feel a little bit feverish often, but they wouldn’t have a highly elevated temperature. Then fatigue. It’s very common they would have fatigue for a day or so."

