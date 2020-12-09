Skip to Content
Colorado’s Tattered Cover bookstore sold to local investors

NEW YORK (AP) -- A leading independent bookstore, the Colorado-based Tattered Cover, has been sold to a group of investors and will become the country’s largest Black-led bookseller.

An investment group led by Denver natives Kwame Spearman and David Back purchased the Tattered Cover for an undisclosed amount of money.

Previous owners Len Vlahos and Kristen Gilligan will remain in an unofficial capacity through June.

They bought the store from longtime owner Joyce Meskis in 2015 and had enjoyed solid business until the coronavirus pandemic led to a critical shortage of revenues.

