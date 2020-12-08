Police checking path of gunmen arrested in Florida standoff

News

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) -- Investigators say they are tracking the path taken by two Colorado men arrested following a police chase and standoff in Florida’s Panhandle to see if they were involved in the fatal shooting of a nurse along an interstate in Nashville, Tennessee.

A news release says 38-year-old Duane Lee Storey and 41-year-old Cody Sean Brelsford were arrested Saturday in Panama City and are facing multiple charges.

Investigators say they shot at two motorists before the standoff with police.

Sheriff's officials are working with detectives in Nashville to see if the two were involved in the Dec. 3 shooting of Caitlyn Kaufman in Nashville.

According to The Denver Post, Storey is from Grand Junction and Brelsford is from Pacerville.