Colorado Springs restaurants take advantage of weather during Level Red

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado is no stranger to chilly winter weather, but it's making it harder on restaurants during El Paso County's Level Red.

Luckily, this week will bring temperatures in the 60s and restaurants are preparing for the last few days they may have of warmer weather.

Some restaurants have chosen tents or domes for their guests, while others are investing in heaters. Family-owned restaurants, like Dat's Italian in Old Colorado City, would struggle without outdoor seating.

Other Colorado Springs restaurants taking part in outdoor seating:

Uva Wine Bar

Cerberus Brewing Co.

Bubba’s 33

Jose Muldoon's Downtown

Rooster's House Of Ramen

Happy Belly Tacos - East

The Wobbly Olive - Powers

Momma Pearl's Cajun Kitchen

FH Beerworks East

Colorado Springs Omelette Parlor

Rookies Taphouse and Eatery

Shuga's Restaurant

Beasts & Brews

Alchemy

Bingo Burger

Skirted Heifer

La Baguette

Edelweiss

Dos Santos

Swirl Wine Bar

Rasta Pasta

Red Gravy

Restaurante Di Sopra

MacKenzie's Chop

T-Byrd's Tacos & Tequila

If you know of other restaurants offering outdoor dining, let other people know in a comment below.