Colorado Springs restaurants take advantage of weather during Level Red
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado is no stranger to chilly winter weather, but it's making it harder on restaurants during El Paso County's Level Red.
Luckily, this week will bring temperatures in the 60s and restaurants are preparing for the last few days they may have of warmer weather.
Some restaurants have chosen tents or domes for their guests, while others are investing in heaters. Family-owned restaurants, like Dat's Italian in Old Colorado City, would struggle without outdoor seating.
Other Colorado Springs restaurants taking part in outdoor seating:
- Uva Wine Bar
- Cerberus Brewing Co.
- Bubba’s 33
- Jose Muldoon's Downtown
- Rooster's House Of Ramen
- Happy Belly Tacos - East
- The Wobbly Olive - Powers
- Momma Pearl's Cajun Kitchen
- FH Beerworks East
- Colorado Springs Omelette Parlor
- Rookies Taphouse and Eatery
- Shuga's Restaurant
- Beasts & Brews
- Alchemy
- Bingo Burger
- Skirted Heifer
- La Baguette
- Edelweiss
- Dos Santos
- Swirl Wine Bar
- Rasta Pasta
- Red Gravy
- Restaurante Di Sopra
- MacKenzie's Chop
- T-Byrd's Tacos & Tequila
If you know of other restaurants offering outdoor dining, let other people know in a comment below.
untill the cold weather gets here and still no indoor dinning allowed . then you will see closed down signs
Personally I would not go near these business’s, masks do nothing as does not the fictional magic 6ft distancing number.
…
These business’s that were forced into these bankrupting circumstances deserve compensation by the government until the pandemic is over and they can open as normal.
…
Ante up the money Polis you cannot tell people to eat cake even though you look like you eat lots of cake.
If you watch the Netflix series about the space shuttle challenger, you’ll hear school teacher astronaut Sharon McAuliffe say to reporters, “I’m in quarantine, stay 6ft. away.” This was after 2 delayed launches. So 6ft. Distancing Is nothing new.
It will be interesting to see how many will just close for good. Frankies has been a long time staple on the east side and they just closed. They may never re-open. Sad