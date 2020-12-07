Colorado Springs Philharmonic musicians calling for next steps in contract negotiations

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Negotiations to reinstate a contract between the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Musicians and Board of Directors has entered it's third month since the contract was cancelled in September.

The musicians union issued a statement Sunday calling for independent arbitration, following unsuccessful mediation attempts.

"Musicians of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic have been left with no option but to refer the illegal cancellation of our contract to independent arbitration," Jeremy Van Hoy, Orchestra Players’ Committee chair said on behalf of the group.

According to the board, cancelation was the their only reasonable alternative at the time due to the ongoing pandemic.

"The board was faced with some really impossible choices and what we know is that the organization has been unable to perform concerts since March and we are in the large event business," CEO Nathan Newbrough said.

The last offer from the Board of Directors proposed $716,000 in wages, taxes and benefits while implementing a plan for small-scale performances that followed health guidelines. 70 percent ($501,000) of the full offer was guaranteed even if all concerts were canceled. The offer would also continue pension contributions, monthly health subsidy payments and unlimited paid leave. The Union rejected the offer on Sept. 14.

