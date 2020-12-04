Man pleads guilty to father’s killing in Manitou Springs

News

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 44-year-old son of a man who was found dead in a Manitou Springs home earlier this year pled guilty to reckless manslaughter Friday.

Bobby Joe Berry was arrested months after his father, Darrell Gene Berry, was reportedly killed. An autopsy report says Darrell, 70, was strangled and suffered blunt trauma in May of this year. Police found him inside a home on El Paso Boulevard during a welfare check.

Bobby was taken into custody in August on unrelated charges, but he was originally charged with first-degree murder in September for his father's killing.

Friday, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office said Berry pled guilty to reckless manslaughter. He's scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 26 with a stipulated sentence of 12 years in prison.