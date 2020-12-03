Woman falls through ice at Lake Minnequa looking for dog

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman is safe after falling through the ice at Lake Minnequa while trying to find her dog.

The Pueblo Fire Department responded to a call at 2 p.m. Thursday, saying a woman was looking for her dog in heavy vegetation when she fell through the ice on the lake.

Flight for life and the Pueblo Police Department drone team were put on standby while crews searched the area. The woman was found shortly after first responders arrived on the scene.

The woman and her dog were taken to an ambulance and were treated for cold injuries.

Officials have spoken out before on the dangers of walking on ice this time of year, because even if it might look thick, random warmups could thin out portions of the ice.