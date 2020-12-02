Skip to Content
Search persists for parents of 628 kids separated at border

border wall generic cnn
CNN

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) - A court-appointed committee has yet to find the parents of 628 children separated at the border early in the Trump administration.

A court filing Wednesday also says the government last week provided additional phone numbers to aid the long-running search.

The filing offers the latest snapshot of efforts to reunite families after a “zero tolerance” policy on illegal border crossings resulted in thousands of separations when parents were criminally prosecuted.

The search committee says it is too early to know how useful the additional phone numbers will be in finding more parents.

