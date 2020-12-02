Jupiter and Saturn conjunction happening in December

News

(KRDO) -- On December 21, Jupiter and Saturn will be so close to each other, they will appear as one single bright star, according to 9News.

This celestial event is known by astronomers as conjunction. This is going to be the first conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn this century, the last one happening in 2000. However, these planets haven't been this close to each other since 1623, according to Earth Sky.

This phenomenon won't happen again until 2080.

Several other astronomical events are happening in December, including a total solar eclipse and meteor showers.