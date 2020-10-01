Colorado unemployment numbers continue to drop, lowest level since March

News

Colorado Department of Labor and Employment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment released unemployment numbers Thursday. The numbers show a continued decline in claims.

Initial claims in the state fell below 5,000 last week, marking the lowest number of initial claims since March.

Continued claims are also dropping, there were nearly 7,500 fewer claims week over week.

However, the numbers are nowhere near pre-pandemic numbers. Over 143,000 Coloradans are continuing to seek jobless benefits each week. In 2019 the weekly average was 18,600.

Compared to the national numbers, Colorado is coming out ahead.

In August, Colorado's unemployment rate was 6.7% and the national average was 8.4%.

In El Paso County unemployment numbers are also declining.

Initial and continued unemployment claims are at its lowest level since the pandemic began with 556 people filing initial claims for the week ending on September 12.

Pueblo County's unemployment numbers have seen a slight spike when compared to August and June's numbers.

