Pueblo native rides into second World Wakesurf Championship

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Camille Goodwin, a Colorado native from Pueblo, is set to compete in the 2020 World Wakesurf Championship on Thursday.

The event is being held in Fort Worth, Texas. Last year, the 19-year-old placed third. She hopes to do the same or better this time around.

"Front foot is gas, back foot is break, just lean where you want to go," says Goodwin.

There's a lot more technical ability that goes into wakesurfing, but Camille makes it look easy.

"Once I started surfing it was just kind of like eat, sleep, breathe surfing," she said.

Camille is the reigning world bronze medalist. One thing that helped her get to the podium is her signature element that she practices all the time at Pueblo Reservoir.

"People know me for my spinning, not many people can spin as many times as me, but I guess I just never get dizzy," Goodwin said.

A few years ago Camille's father, Dan, noticed that his daughter was a natural. She grew up spending lots of time on the water with her family and took up the sport in middle school. Things got more competitive when Camille turned 15.

"I love being out here with my family and my community, that's a huge part of it for me," says Goodwin. "This lake is something really special."

And dad says he couldn't be prouder.

"She's ranked number one in my book, but we just love coming out here and watching her," said Dan Goodwin. "It's why we do it honestly."

For the most part, Camille is self-taught, having no professional training. But her parents have stepped in to help Camille ride toward her dreams.

"They make sure I'm always staying positive and trying new tricks and they notice when I'm doing something and say hey move your foot forward, or hey it looks like you are leaning back," Goodwin said.

Camille says she's proud to be from Pueblo and represent her community. If you want to follow her career, you can find her on Instagram here.