Chris Watts documentary premieres on Netflix Wednesday

News

Photo courtesy ABC News

FREDERICK, Colo. (KRDO) - "American Murder: The Family Next Door" premiered on Netflix on Wednesday.

The documentary focuses on Chris Watts, who's currently serving three consecutive life sentences for killing his pregnant wife Shanann and their two young daughters in Frederick in 2018.

Netflix released a trailer previewing the documentary on September 16.

According to Netflix: "Shanann Watts and her two young daughters went missing in Frederick, Colorado. As details of their deaths made headlines worldwide, it became clear that Shanann’s husband, Chris Watts, wasn’t the man he appeared to be. (...) Using raw, firsthand footage, this documentary examines the disappearance of Shanann Watts and her children, and the terrible events that followed."

Watts admitted to strangling Shanann on Aug. 13, 2018, after he told her he wanted a divorce and she told him he would never see their children again. While he initially denied killing their daughters Bella and Celeste, Watts later told investigators that he drove Shanann's body to an oil work site where he smothered the girls using a blanket.

In a later interview with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and an agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Watts said he has pictures of Shanann and their daughters in his prison cell in Wisconsin, and that he talks to them every day.