Army Reserve nurses return to Colorado Springs following COVID-19 battle

News

A group of Army Reserve nurses from Colorado Springs deployed around the country to fight the COVID-19 battle.

Friday is their first day back after treating patients in one of the hardest-hit areas: the Texas-Mexico border.

The mission was to help overburdened doctors and nurses. As they reflect back on their experience in with Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force-7452 assigned to assist DHR Health in Edinburg, Texas, they say it hasn't been easy.

They themselves had to make sacrifices. Lt. Tina Simpson moved up her wedding to serve as a medical-surgical nurse.

Provided by DVIDS

"Most of my career has been in emergency room nursing and so that's where I fell in," she shared.

She, like many others, was taking care of a handful of patients at the same time.

"Working by yourself with four patients, four sick patients is not always easy. So we on the Army side started implementing a team approach," she said.

She worked alongside Maj. Kym Whitaker, a nurse practitioner who says she saw death first-hand many times.

Provided by DVIDS

"Unfortunately, there were a lot of end of life discussions we had to have. My role was to help the nurses and the families understand how we could relieve pain and suffering," she said.

That's where Capt. Eric Wilkins, a psychiatric nurse, stepped in. He says the kind of work the nurses and doctors are doing can bring on a silent enemy.

"There was a lot of stress, a lot of depression, just a lot of confusion not knowing how to deal with life at that point. I had a lot of staff members that I referred to their health team at their hospital for suicidal ideations," he said.

Provided by DVIDS

While this job wasn't easy, they say it was at times extremely rewarding.

"They're just getting by a lot of times. They have so many things going on at that point, they're just trying to get to the next day," he said.