El Paso leads Colorado in motorcyclist fatalities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) recorded Colorado's 100th motorcycle fatality, up 12% from when compared to this time last year when there were 89 fatalities.

El Paso County is leading the state with the most motorcycle deaths, with 17 fatalities. Since numbers are up compared to last year, CDOT is urging drivers to watch for motorcyclists on the roads.

According to CDOT, from 2012 to 2018, motorcyclist fatalities increased 30%. In 2018, motorcyclist fatalities were nearly 16% of all traffic fatalities in Colorado despite the fact that motorcycles represent just 3% of the vehicles on our roads.

KRDO is further looking into why El Paso County leads the state in motorcycle fatalities.