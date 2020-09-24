California teacher threatens to kick student out of virtual class over ‘Trump 2020’ flag

News

COLUSA, Calif. (KXTV) — A Northern California high school teacher threatened to kick a student out of a virtual class if he didn’t remove a “Trump 2020” campaign flag from his camera view.

The 16-year-old left the Zoom meeting for his Colusa High School chemistry class before the teacher could remove him, according to the boy’s mother, Tiffany. The teen was working from his bedroom where the political flag is pinned to the wall, his mother said.

Another student in the classroom took a recording of the virtual classroom as the teacher counted to 15. This is the only reported video of the class, which shows Tiffany’s son laying on his bed with the political flag in view.

“With the distance learning we are all forced to do because of the new color chart, the school district has not addressed the students' rights in their own home to the teachers or to us as parents,” Tiffany said in an email statement.

The 16-year-old has not been punished for the incident, however, his mother said she has growing frustrations about Colusa High School’s policies since the school moved to all distance learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more at abc10.com.