Fountain sees several violent crimes in 2020

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been a violent year so far in Fountain with at least five shootings that have left several people injured and some dead.

KRDO is asking the City of Fountain for new crime statistics comparing this year to 2019.

On Monday, Fountain Police Department announced it is investigating an armed robbery at a bank. Officers were dispatched just before 4 p.m. to the United Business Bank on 410 South Santa Fe in regards to an armed robbery.

In April, Fountain PD was involved in a foot chase with a man wanted on multiple felony arrest warrants. According to police, several of their detectives were trying to locate a fugitive in the area of Plaza Drive and Provincial Drive when they spotted the suspect walking by.

In May, two teens were shot at Fountain's 7-Eleven. A 19-year-old suffered serious injuries, and a 14-year-old suffered non-life threatening injuries. It was later determined that it was related to a drug deal.

In July, a shooting between people in two cars near Fountain Mesa Road and Lake Ave shut down several blocks.

Later that month, a 12-year-old girl accidentally was shot and killed. Fountain police said it appeared the shooting was accidental, but could not clarify if she accidentally shot herself, or if someone else accidentally shot her.

In August, six people were shot overnight at a house party where officers with the Fountain Police Department responded to the 20,000 block of Longhorn Point.

In 2019, KRDO reported in just one week, there was at least one murder, one person critically injured in a shooting, shots fired in another neighborhood, and a fugitive on the loose.

In 2018, there was just one murder in total.