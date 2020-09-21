Volunteers needed for clean-up effort of Runyon Lake on Sept. 26

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Creek Watershed Flood Control and Greenway District is coordinating a clean-up effort of Runyon Lake in Pueblo on Saturday.

Officials are asking for volunteers to join them Saturday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 100 Locust Street in Pueblo. For more information on the event, click here.

The event is part of the annual Creek Week festivities, in which neighborhoods and service groups help clean up the watershed ranging from Palmer Lake to Pueblo.