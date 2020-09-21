Governor Polis selects recipients of the 2020 Colorado Governor’s Citizenship Medal

News

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis announced the 8 recipients of the 2020 Colorado Governor’s Citizenship Medals on Monday. The Citizenship Medal is one of the highest honors given to citizens and organizations and recognizes Colorado's top community leaders.

The 2020 recipients will be honored at a private ceremony in November with Governor Polis and will be in compliance with current Covid-19 guidelines regarding large gatherings. A special virtual program honoring this year’s recipients will be streamed online Thursday, November 12, 2020.