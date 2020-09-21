Colorado Springs Police search for driver that hit and seriously injured person

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is searching for someone who hit another person with their vehicle.

The incident began as a disturbance between two groups of people at a 7-Eleven convenience store on the 2800 block of S. Circle Dr., just after 9 p.m. Sunday. Officers later learned that a handgun was displayed during the confrontation.

Investigators say that one of the groups tried to leave the scene, but someone was struck by a vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time. The suspected driver fled the scene.

Officers are attempting to identify the driver. If you have any information that could help investigators, please contact Colorado Springs.