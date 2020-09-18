UCCS manages to keep COVID-19 cases down despite rise statewide

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- College students across the state are taking the heat for a rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to its online database, the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs reported nine cases this week. Its cases are on the low end compared to other colleges and universities.

Jared Verner, the director of university communications, attributes it to their students being responsible.

"Students are taking the public health measure very seriously. We haven't had any disciplinary referrals for not wearing a face-covering or maintaining social distancing," he said.

He also says the small population of students living in dorms has been positive. About 85% of students at UCCS live off-campus.

"We have about 1,200 students living on campus right now and so far we haven't had a positive test in our residence halls. All the positive results have been from off-campus students or staff members," he said.

Although their case load is small, he knows it can always change and says the school won't let its guard down.

"They're required to take a screening test before they step on campus. We're encouraging people if they're sick to stay home," Verner said.

While other schools like the University of Colorado - Boulder and Regis University in Denver are asking students to quarantine to slow the virus' spread, UCCS is simply asking students to be smart.