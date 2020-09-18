How has COVID-19 hit enrollment at vocational and community colleges?

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Enrollment for freshman at the University of Colorado - Boulder is down much lower than expected for the fall semester. This year alone, 1,247 students have deferred enrollment. That's a 264% increase in deferrals compared to last year.

However, while CU-Boulder notes a significant decrease in enrollment, some local vocational schools in Colorado Springs tell KRDO they've seen a jump.

Apex College of Veterinary Technology in Colorado Springs reports record enrollment since opening its doors to students in 2015. Ria Botzler, Chief Financial Officer of Apex, says their enrollment has doubled or tripled this fall.

Botzler adds, "Our enrollment is considerably higher than it normally is." Boltzer believes one of the contributing factors is the ability of students to defer student loans when enrolling in school. She clarifies, "If they're having difficulty repaying their student loans, by enrolling in school, they defer that. I think that's one reason people turn to school."

According to Botzler, veterinarians, in general, have seen a tremendous growth amid COVID-19, adding, "I think it's because people have turned to animals for companionship, for help with anxiety, to get through these difficult times."

Pikes Peak Community College says they're faring better than expected. School officials were concerned at the start of the pandemic. When fall registration started in March, enrollment was down by 38%. Pikes Peak Community College reports that now they're only down 9% compared to last year.