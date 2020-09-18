CSU Pueblo quarantines Women’s Soccer Team after COVID-19 exposure

News

According to CSU-Pueblo, the University's Women's Soccer Team was quarantined as a precautionary measure on Thursday.

University officials say 50% of the team was exposed to a positive case of COVID-19. However, none of the players have tested positive for the virus so far.

The decision to quarantine the entire team was made with guidance from the Pueblo County Department of Health and Environment.

So far, CSU-Pueblo has seen 11 cases of COVID-19 on campus. It is unclear how many of those positive cases were student athletes.

Athletic activity at the university was previously halted for 14 days during the university's mediation plan. That plan ended Thursday, and all athletics besides women's soccer has resumed.

During the 14 day mitigation, the men's and women's lacrosse teams were forced to quarantine. Those athletic activities have returned to the field.

Women's soccer shares facilities at the Art and Lorraine Gonzales Stadium with both lacrosse teams.