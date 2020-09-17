List: When Colorado school districts will play football
COLORADO (KRDO) -- With the state of Colorado approving variances that will let schools play field hockey, football, and sideline spirit during the fall, districts have the choice of when they'll schedule out their seasons.
Here's a list of school districts and their announced plans so far, according to ColoradoPreps.com.
Schools choosing to play in the fall:
5A
- Castle View
- Cherokee Trail
- Cherry Creek
- Eaglecrest
- Grandview
- Overland
- Smoky Hill
- ThunderRidge
4A
- Palmer Ridge
- Pine Creek
- Pueblo West
- Rampart
- Widefield
3A
- Durango
- Lewis-Palmer
- Lutheran
- Pueblo Central
- Pueblo Centennial
- Pueblo County
- Pueblo East
- Pueblo South
- Roosevelt
2A
- Alamosa
- Delta
- Fort Lupton
1A
- Banning Lewis
- Colorado Springs Christian
- Florence
- Highland
- Monte Vista
- Rye
- Wiggins
Eight Man
- Crowley County
- Haxtun
- Sanford
- Sargent
- Simla
- South Park
Six Man
- Granada
- Idalia
Schools choosing to play football in Spring 2021:
- Harrison
- Sierra
- Canon City
- Denver Public School District
- Justice
- Elbert
This list will be updated with new announcements when available.
Any school that wants to bring back the outdoor sports will need to follow the CDPHE's guidelines:
- All participants, including athletes, coaches, match officials, staff, and others, must wear masks while not actively playing or performing.
- All participants, including athletes, coaches, match officials, staff, and others, must be six feet apart from non-household members on the sidelines or while not in active play.
- All participants, including athletes, coaches, match officials, staff, and others, must stay in their designated areas off the field of play, and may not go into spectator areas.
- All participants, including athletes, coaches, match officials, staff, and others must wear masks and observe social distancing during transportation.
- Roster limitations established by CHSAA must not be exceeded.
- Cheer/Dance participants must follow the requirements laid out in other guidelines for performers and be at least 25 feet away from spectators and players at all times.
