List: When Colorado school districts will play football

COLORADO (KRDO) -- With the state of Colorado approving variances that will let schools play field hockey, football, and sideline spirit during the fall, districts have the choice of when they'll schedule out their seasons.



Here's a list of school districts and their announced plans so far, according to ColoradoPreps.com.

Schools choosing to play in the fall:

5A

Castle View

Cherokee Trail

Cherry Creek

Eaglecrest

Grandview

Overland

Smoky Hill

ThunderRidge

4A

Palmer Ridge

Pine Creek

Pueblo West

Rampart

Widefield

3A

Durango

Lewis-Palmer

Lutheran

Pueblo Central

Pueblo Centennial

Pueblo County

Pueblo East

Pueblo South

Roosevelt

2A

Alamosa

Delta

Fort Lupton

1A

Banning Lewis

Colorado Springs Christian

Florence

Highland

Monte Vista

Rye

Wiggins

Eight Man

Crowley County

Haxtun

Sanford

Sargent

Simla

South Park

Six Man

Granada

Idalia

Schools choosing to play football in Spring 2021:

Harrison

Sierra

Canon City

Denver Public School District

Justice

Elbert

This list will be updated with new announcements when available.

Any school that wants to bring back the outdoor sports will need to follow the CDPHE's guidelines: