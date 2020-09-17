Governor extends outdoor fire ban in Colorado for another 30 days

News

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The outdoor fire ban in Colorado that was enacted by Gov. Jared Polis last month has been extended for another 30 days.

The statewide ban applies specifically to state parks state and other state land, as well as private land. It also prohibits open fires such as campfires and fireworks but allows for approved closed fires like camp stoves or home barbecues.

In El Paso County, those same fire restrictions have been in place since April.

Polis' executive order also authorizes the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to temporarily suspend "certain regulations, certifications, and licensing requirements for out-of-state providers of emergency medical services and physician medical directors to provide support for fire response in Colorado."

The Cameron Peak and Williams Fork fires are still burning with firefighters working on containment lines. You can see a map of active wildfires here.