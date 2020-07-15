Walmart to require all customers to wear masks

News

Walmart will require all customers to wear masks starting next week.

CNN reports Walmart's mask requirement will start Monday, July 20.

Walmart said this will give them enough time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols.

Starbucks and Best Buy started requiring customers to wear masks on July 15.

Costco began requiring its members to wear a mask in stores at the beginning of May.

