New survey: Pandemic could force 52% of day care providers in Colorado, U.S., out of business by end of year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A survey of 5,000 day care providers across the country paints a bleak future because of the COVID-10 Pandemic.

According to the survey conducted by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, 52% of providers said they'll be of business by the end of the year, and 40% fear going under sooner than that without more federal financial assistance.

The CARES Act allocated $3.5 billion to day care providers during the pandemic, but it hasn't been enough and the money is running out for many.

According to the survey, 73% expect -- or already have made -- pay cuts, furloughs or layoffs for employees. Another 18% have yet to reopen after closing at the start of the pandemic.

Providers said their enrollment is down 67%, which lowers revenue at a time when other expenses are due, and there are additional costs for cleaning and protective equipment.

Day care providers said the situation makes preparing for the future difficult because they don't know how many schools will return to in-classroom learning, how many parents will want to put kids in day care, and what their revenues will be.

"It's a situation that changes every day, almost every hour," one local provider said. "There are a lot of unknowns, a lot of uncertainty. If we lose that many day cares, the economy is going to be in a lot of trouble."