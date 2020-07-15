John Hickenlooper reports $5.2 million haul in Senate bid
DENVER (AP) — Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper’s Senate campaign reports a $5.2 million fundraising haul over the past three months, calling it a record for any Senate candidate in state history.
Hickenlooper’s haul is significant, though it comes as his fellow Democratic hopefuls have been shattering Senate fundraising records nationally. Hickenlooper in November will be facing Sen. Cory Gardner, who is considered the most vulnerable Republican senator up for reelection. Hickenlooper, a former presidential candidate, outraised Gardner in the first three months of the year.
The Democratic campaign on Wednesday reported raising the $5.2 million between April 1 and June 30. It said donations came from all of Colorado’s 64 counties.
The period includes the weeks running up to Colorado’s June 30 Democratic primary, which Hickenlooper won handily despite a series of gaffes. Gardner and other Republicans began a multimillion-dollar ad campaign against Hickenlooper before the primary concluded, and Hickenlooper’s allies have hit back.
Democrats would need to net three seats and win the presidency to gain control of the Senate.
Comments
4 Comments
Not bad for a racist.
On what do you base this opinion on? Please enlighten us.
Here’s the guy that has already said he is not Senator material.
Take a look at opensecrets to see where Hick’s money is coming from and ask why New York and Boston are so interested in the Colorado Senate seat.
Holy Cow, look at all the Health Care, Big Banks, and Non-Renewable Energy Contributions! Oops, sorry, this is Gardner’s list of contributors in the upcoming election. Looking at his history, you’ll see how deep his pockets are, and how many times he has stood right here in Colorado Springs and announced he would vote one way, then getting to Washington and voting another.
Rank Contributor
1 Votesane PAC $124,600
2 GEO Group $55,050
3 Brownstein, Hyatt et al $52,013
4 Apollo Global Management $46,050
5 Amazon.com $44,972
6 National Republican Senatorial Cmte $44,636
7 Blackstone Group $42,000
8 DISH Network $39,220
9 Elliott Management $39,100
10 Paul, Weiss et al $35,750
11 BGR Group $34,466
12 Visa Inc $32,350
13 United Launch Alliance $31,175
14 NextEra Energy $30,500
15 Xcel Energy $28,450
16 Microsoft Corp $28,015
17 NorPAC $26,550
18 Comcast Corp $26,477
19 DaVita Inc $25,053
20 Fierce Government Relations $23,600