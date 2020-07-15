2 dead, 2 missing after house fire in Arvada

News

ARVADA, Colo. (KUSA) — Two people were killed and two others remain missing after an early morning fire in Arvada.

The fire started at about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday in a home near West 71st Avenue and Swadley Circle, according to Amber Jones with Arvada Fire Protection District. That's near Simms Street and West 72nd Avenue.

The home was fully involved when crews arrived on scene, Jones said.

Three people were transported to the hospital and two of those people later died, fire officials said.

