18 Colorado Springs churches receive federal taxpayer-funded loans
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A KRDO analysis of federal data released by the US Treasury found that 18 Colorado Springs area churches received millions in federal forgivable loans over the last few months.
Those churches all applied for loans through the Small Business Association's (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program to help offset losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Generally, faith-based institutions are not legally allowed to lobby for federal money distributed by the SBA. Churches are also typically exempt from paying taxes.
However, federal officials are allowing churches to use the money because of the devastating impact coronavirus has had on the economy.
"I don’t think anyone at our agency or treasury really had any real compelling interest to denying this assistance to faith-based organizations," SBA District Director Frances Padilla said. "We know they are facing the same economic hardships, so that was actually deliberated and put into an interim final rule.”
Colorado Springs churches received anywhere from $150,000 to $2 million individually. The 18 churches reported the loan money would save at least 700 jobs.
Not all Colorado Springs churches that applied reported the money would help them with keeping employees on the payroll. The data showed First Presbyterian Church of Colorado Springs and First United Methodist Church reported the money would not help them with keeping employees on the payroll.
First United Methodist Church did not respond to KRDO's request for comment.
First Presbyterian leadership said the information is incorrect as they were able to keep 70 employees on the payroll because of the loan.
A statement from First Presbyterian said: "First Pres did apply for and was a recipient of the Payroll Protection Plan loan. This loan enabled us to maintain our payroll for over 70 ministry staff during this pandemic. In addition, we have continued our financial support of 18 local ministry partners including Springs Rescue Mission, Catholic Charities, Crossfire Ministries, COSILoveYou, Family Life Services, and Family Promise, as well as over 16 individual local and globally-based missionaries."
When asked about the data issues SBA said some organizations or lenders did not report it. However, officials said there is a strict oversight process and that all loans over $2 million will automatically be audited.
"For those organizations to apply for forgiveness and maximize forgiveness, they are going to have to go back and review the number of employees they had at the beginning of the period compared to the end of the covered period for the loan and, of course, the payroll levels. So the data will exist. Some lenders entered it; some organizations didn't enter it. So, on the front end, it's not entirely consistent," Padilla said.
Here's a list of the churches that received PPP money.
NEW LIFE CHURCH
Loan amount: $1 - 2 Million
163 Jobs Retained
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF COLORADO SPRINGS
Loan amount: $350,000 - 1 Million
0 Jobs Retained
VILLAGE SEVEN PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Loan amount: $350,000 - 1 Million
88 Jobs Retained
CHURCH FOR ALL NATIONS
Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000
28 Jobs Retained
CHURCH OF THE DIVINE REDEEMER
Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000
28 Jobs Retained
COLORADO SPRINGS CHRISTIAN CHURCH INC
Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000
5 Jobs Retained
CORPUS CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH
Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000
34 Jobs Retained
DISCOVERY CHRISTIAN CHURCH OF COLORADO SPRINGS
Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000
32 Jobs Retained
FIRST EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH
Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000
33 Jobs Retained
FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000
0 Jobs Retained
MOUNTAIN SPRINGS CHURCH
Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000
50 Jobs Retained
PIKES PEAK CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000
24 Jobs Retained
PULPIT ROCK CHURCH
Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000
18 Jobs Retained
RADIANT CHURCH ASSEMBLY OF GOD
Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000
38 Jobs Retained
SPRINGS OF LIFE CHURCH
Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000
24 Jobs Retained
ST PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH
Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000
67 Jobs Retained
ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH (MONUMENT)
Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000
39 Jobs Retained
FELLOWSHIP OF THE ROCKIES - COLORADO SPRINGS
Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000
22 Jobs Retained
