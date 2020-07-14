18 Colorado Springs churches receive federal taxpayer-funded loans

Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A KRDO analysis of federal data released by the US Treasury found that 18 Colorado Springs area churches received millions in federal forgivable loans over the last few months.

Those churches all applied for loans through the Small Business Association's (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program to help offset losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Generally, faith-based institutions are not legally allowed to lobby for federal money distributed by the SBA. Churches are also typically exempt from paying taxes.

However, federal officials are allowing churches to use the money because of the devastating impact coronavirus has had on the economy.

"I don’t think anyone at our agency or treasury really had any real compelling interest to denying this assistance to faith-based organizations," SBA District Director Frances Padilla said. "We know they are facing the same economic hardships, so that was actually deliberated and put into an interim final rule.”

Colorado Springs churches received anywhere from $150,000 to $2 million individually. The 18 churches reported the loan money would save at least 700 jobs.

Not all Colorado Springs churches that applied reported the money would help them with keeping employees on the payroll. The data showed First Presbyterian Church of Colorado Springs and First United Methodist Church reported the money would not help them with keeping employees on the payroll.

First United Methodist Church did not respond to KRDO's request for comment.

First Presbyterian leadership said the information is incorrect as they were able to keep 70 employees on the payroll because of the loan.

A statement from First Presbyterian said: "First Pres did apply for and was a recipient of the Payroll Protection Plan loan. This loan enabled us to maintain our payroll for over 70 ministry staff during this pandemic. In addition, we have continued our financial support of 18 local ministry partners including Springs Rescue Mission, Catholic Charities, Crossfire Ministries, COSILoveYou, Family Life Services, and Family Promise, as well as over 16 individual local and globally-based missionaries."

When asked about the data issues SBA said some organizations or lenders did not report it. However, officials said there is a strict oversight process and that all loans over $2 million will automatically be audited.

"For those organizations to apply for forgiveness and maximize forgiveness, they are going to have to go back and review the number of employees they had at the beginning of the period compared to the end of the covered period for the loan and, of course, the payroll levels. So the data will exist. Some lenders entered it; some organizations didn't enter it. So, on the front end, it's not entirely consistent," Padilla said.

Here's a list of the churches that received PPP money.

NEW LIFE CHURCH

Loan amount: $1 - 2 Million

163 Jobs Retained

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF COLORADO SPRINGS

Loan amount: $350,000 - 1 Million

0 Jobs Retained

VILLAGE SEVEN PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

Loan amount: $350,000 - 1 Million

88 Jobs Retained

CHURCH FOR ALL NATIONS

Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000

28 Jobs Retained

CHURCH OF THE DIVINE REDEEMER

Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000

28 Jobs Retained

COLORADO SPRINGS CHRISTIAN CHURCH INC

Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000

5 Jobs Retained

CORPUS CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH

Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000

34 Jobs Retained

DISCOVERY CHRISTIAN CHURCH OF COLORADO SPRINGS

Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000

32 Jobs Retained

FIRST EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH

Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000

33 Jobs Retained

FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000

0 Jobs Retained

MOUNTAIN SPRINGS CHURCH

Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000

50 Jobs Retained

PIKES PEAK CHRISTIAN CHURCH

Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000

24 Jobs Retained

PULPIT ROCK CHURCH

Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000

18 Jobs Retained

RADIANT CHURCH ASSEMBLY OF GOD

Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000

38 Jobs Retained

SPRINGS OF LIFE CHURCH

Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000

24 Jobs Retained

ST PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH

Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000

67 Jobs Retained

ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH (MONUMENT)

Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000

39 Jobs Retained

FELLOWSHIP OF THE ROCKIES - COLORADO SPRINGS

Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000

22 Jobs Retained