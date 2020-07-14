Skip to Content
Colorado Springs
By
Published 6:21 pm

18 Colorado Springs churches receive federal taxpayer-funded loans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A KRDO analysis of federal data released by the US Treasury found that 18 Colorado Springs area churches received millions in federal forgivable loans over the last few months.

Those churches all applied for loans through the Small Business Association's (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program to help offset losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Generally, faith-based institutions are not legally allowed to lobby for federal money distributed by the SBA. Churches are also typically exempt from paying taxes.

However, federal officials are allowing churches to use the money because of the devastating impact coronavirus has had on the economy.

"I don’t think anyone at our agency or treasury really had any real compelling interest to denying this assistance to faith-based organizations," SBA District Director Frances Padilla said. "We know they are facing the same economic hardships, so that was actually deliberated and put into an interim final rule.” 

Colorado Springs churches received anywhere from $150,000 to $2 million individually. The 18 churches reported the loan money would save at least 700 jobs.

Not all Colorado Springs churches that applied reported the money would help them with keeping employees on the payroll. The data showed First Presbyterian Church of Colorado Springs and First United Methodist Church reported the money would not help them with keeping employees on the payroll.

First United Methodist Church did not respond to KRDO's request for comment.

First Presbyterian leadership said the information is incorrect as they were able to keep 70 employees on the payroll because of the loan.

A statement from First Presbyterian said: "First Pres did apply for and was a recipient of the Payroll Protection Plan loan.  This loan enabled us to maintain our payroll for over 70 ministry staff during this pandemic.  In addition, we have continued our financial support of 18 local ministry partners including Springs Rescue Mission, Catholic Charities, Crossfire Ministries, COSILoveYou, Family Life Services, and Family Promise, as well as over 16 individual local and globally-based missionaries."

When asked about the data issues SBA said some organizations or lenders did not report it. However, officials said there is a strict oversight process and that all loans over $2 million will automatically be audited.

"For those organizations to apply for forgiveness and maximize forgiveness, they are going to have to go back and review the number of employees they had at the beginning of the period compared to the end of the covered period for the loan and, of course, the payroll levels. So the data will exist. Some lenders entered it; some organizations didn't enter it. So, on the front end, it's not entirely consistent," Padilla said.

Here's a list of the churches that received PPP money.

NEW LIFE CHURCH
Loan amount: $1 - 2 Million
163 Jobs Retained

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF COLORADO SPRINGS
Loan amount: $350,000 - 1 Million
0 Jobs Retained

VILLAGE SEVEN PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Loan amount: $350,000 - 1 Million
88 Jobs Retained

CHURCH FOR ALL NATIONS
Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000 
28 Jobs Retained

CHURCH OF THE DIVINE REDEEMER
Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000
28 Jobs Retained

COLORADO SPRINGS CHRISTIAN CHURCH INC 
Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000 
5 Jobs Retained

CORPUS CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH 
Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000
34 Jobs Retained

DISCOVERY CHRISTIAN CHURCH OF COLORADO SPRINGS 
Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000 
32 Jobs Retained

FIRST EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH 
Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000 
33 Jobs Retained

FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH 
Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000 
0 Jobs Retained

MOUNTAIN SPRINGS CHURCH 
Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000 
50 Jobs Retained

PIKES PEAK CHRISTIAN CHURCH 
Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000 
24 Jobs Retained

PULPIT ROCK CHURCH 
Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000 
18 Jobs Retained

RADIANT CHURCH ASSEMBLY OF GOD 
Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000 
38 Jobs Retained

SPRINGS OF LIFE CHURCH 
Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000 
24 Jobs Retained

ST PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH 
Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000 
67 Jobs Retained

ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH (MONUMENT)
Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000 
39 Jobs Retained

FELLOWSHIP OF THE ROCKIES - COLORADO SPRINGS
Loan amount: $150,000 - 350,000 
22 Jobs Retained

Chelsea Brentzel

