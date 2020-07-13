Colorado Springs crash sends 13-year-old to hospital

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital following a serious single-car crash early Monday morning.

Around 1 a.m. an SUV crashed into an electrical transmission substation near Academy and La Salle Street and rolled multiple times.

A 13-year-old was ejected from the car and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they believe speeding played a factor in the crash.

The crash caused a power outage in the area. More than 23,000 people were without power for a number of hours.

Areas that were impacted by the power outage included the Austin Bluffs neighborhood, east of Palmer Park, Cimarron Hills and west of Peterson Air Force base.

Colorado Springs Utilities reports that power was restored before 5 A.M.

