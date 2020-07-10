Search underway for bear that attacked Aspen homeowner

News

ASPEN, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are investigating a bear attack in Pitkin County.

The incident was reported at 1:30 a.m. Friday at a home in the Castle Creek neighborhood of Aspen. A homeowner told CPW officers that a large bear had entered his home through the front door and attacked him with a paw swipe.

The homeowner suffered severe lacerations on the head and neck. He was transported to the hospital and is undergoing surgery, though his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Wildlife officers are now searching for the bear with the aid of tracking hounds. It matches the description of a bear that was spotted rummaging through trash cans in the Castle Creek neighborhood for several days. If the animal is captured it will be euthanized.