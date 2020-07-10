Corrections employee booked into El Paso County Jail for sexual exploitation of child
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says one man was charged with sexually exploiting a child and booked into jail on Friday.
On May 20, deputies say they began investigating a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. After several search warrants and conducting interviews, the sheriff's office found probable cause for a suspect's arrest.
34-year-old Felix Pink Floyd Apurillo Centina was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail.
Authorities say Apurillo Centina is an employee of the Colorado Department of Corrections and has been placed on administrative leave.
