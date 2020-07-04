‘The Veteran’: 10,000 lb monster truck to visit Royal Gorge Bridge July 4th

News

Cañon City, Colorado (KRDO) -- To celebrate America's Independence Day, America's Bridge will host The Veteran Monster Truck with its 66-inch tires and 12-foot height honoring the nation's Veterans. The Veteran Monster Truck will be on display for the day starting at 8 a.m.

The truck will be powering across the suspension bridge by driver Jeff Alire, Cañon City native, and will be the only monster truck to ever cross the 91-year-old bridge. Alire will drive the 11-foot-wide monster truck across the 18-foot-wide, wood-planked bridge. This special 2000 F-150 truck stands 12 feet high. Soldiers in uniform will be onsite to honor the occasion.

“We’ve had people actually stop and salute the truck,” said owner Phil Wilson, Wilson Extreme Sports. Wilson says his goal is to honor and create greater awareness for the nation’s veterans. “We’re committed to honoring and supporting our Military Veterans from all five branches of the armed forces,” he said. Visit www.TheVeteranTruck.com for more information.

The park will have special entertainment for the holiday weekend, July 3-5, including live music by the Atomic Fireballs at Elk Park Amphitheater. Visit www.royalgorgebridge.com for more information.