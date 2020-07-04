Boulder Police Department seize machete from man

News

BOULDER, Colo. -- Authorities in Colorado have seized a machete from a man police say was seen waving the knife at cars and climbing on apartment balconies.

KMGH-TV reported that the Boulder Police Department responded to calls Friday around 10 a.m. near downtown Boulder, reporting a man yelling at cars and swinging a machete.

Police say the man, who was not identified, cooperated with officers after they made contact with him. Authorities retrieved the knife from the man before issuing him a summons and releasing him from custody.

Police say the man was referred to a program with resources for mental health concerns.