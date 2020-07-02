Sheriff: Boy kills stepfather during Colorado camping trip

News

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Authorities say a teenager shot and killed his stepfather as the man fought with the boy’s mother during a camping trip in northern Colorado.

Routt County's sheriff says the 14-year-old boy shot his 57-year-old stepfather in the back with a rifle in the Buffalo Pass area Saturday night.

Investigators say the mother was trying to leave with her son to go to Steamboat Springs when the man pushed her down and got on top of her.

The son saw the confrontation, fired a warning shot and then shot his stepfather when the fighting continued.

Steamboat Pilot & Today reports the names of those involved haven't been released.